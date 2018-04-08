× Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company brings ‘Hamlet’ to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– One of Shakespeare’s beloved works is going to be at the Dog Story Theater.

Pigeon Creek Shakespear Company presents, Hamlet.

Shakespeare’s masterpiece comes to life in this new production directed by Scott Lange. Hamlet, Prince of Denmark, returns home to mourn his father’s death and finds that his mother has married his uncle and his uncle has become the king. When the old king’s ghost demands revenge for his murder, Hamlet must decide what course he will take in this compelling tragedy.

Performance dates are:

April 6, 7, 13, and 14 at 8:00 p.m. and April 8 and 15 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $8 for students and seniors

For more information head to pcshakespeare.com