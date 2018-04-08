× Snow to begin the new work-week

WEST MICHIGAN — These first eight days of April certainly have been cold and snowy. Temperatures for the first eight days of the month are running almost 14 degrees below the long-term average, and we’ve seen 3 inches of snow. We will likely add to that snowfall total on Monday. A trough of low pressure now situated over southwestern Minnesota will slide across lower Michigan tomorrow morning, carrying that snow with it:

It looks like some of the heaviest snow will fall around or just after the morning commute. Here is how Future Track HD sees things at 9:30 AM:

The snow will continue — in scattered fashion — through the afternoon. However temperatures will surpass the freezing mark by several degrees, which will limit accumulation.

This is how much snow our model is estimating will fall:

This could be a bit of an overestimate given the warmer afternoon temperatures. It looks like most areas will see a half-inch or less. In fact, some rain is likely to mix in with the snow during the afternoon.

Having said that, the timing of the heaviest snow close to morning commute time could complicate things for workers and those heading back to school after a relaxing spring break. Wet to slushy roads will be a concern as people make that drive in to work or school. For that reason, drivers should leave early and slow down to reach their destinations safely.

In the extended forecast, warmer temperatures are in the offing later this week. In fact, we could get our first round of severe weather this spring on Friday with thunderstorms in the forecast and highs in the 60s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for updates!