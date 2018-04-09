5 Seconds of Summer coming to Allegan Co. Fair

Posted 2:00 PM, April 9, 2018, by

5 Seconds of Summer

ALLEGAN, Mich. – A pop band from Australia will be performing a new album at the Allegan County Fair this fall.

5 Seconds of Summer announced their Meet You There Tour starting late this summer.  The band will be at the Allegan County Fair on September 7.  Their next nearby appearance will be September 8 at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago.

The band is releasing a new album, Youngblood, on June 22.  The title track will be released on April 12.

