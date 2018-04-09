Camera found in employee bathroom at South Haven restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. -- A man who worked at a South Haven restaurant is out of a job and could face charges after authorities say he hid a camera in a bathroom.

The former employee at Clementine's admitted to hiding the camera in a co-ed bathroom for restaurant employees.

"Right now the forensics technician is in the process of getting into the equipment that we seized," said South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson. "And that includes a computer and a camera, to see what images were captured."

Some South Haven residents are are in disbelief about the incident.

"We all love Clementine's and it's a great family restaurant," said resident Roxanne Leder says. "I think it's very unsettling that someone would think this is an OK thing to do."

A female employee alerted police on Saturday about a hidden camera she found in the bathroom. Police began questioning employees and say one of them, a man in his 20s, came clean about the hidden camera.

"When they did question him he was very cooperative and made several admissions," Chief Thompson said.

Thompson says the owner of Clementine's quickly fired the employee, and police did not find hidden cameras anywhere else in the restaurant. It's against the law to have a camera in any place a person has expectations of privacy.

The former employee could face some serious charges.

"If there were any images of men or women under the age of 17 then they would be considered a child and you've got possible child pornography," Thompson said.

Even more charges could be added if he distributed the images. The man will be identified if he is formally charged.