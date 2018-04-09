× Man enters plea in crash that killed woman, injured her kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has entered a plea in a September 2017 hit and run crash that killed a West Michigan mother and injured her children.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says Douglas Crystal pleaded no contest Monday to three charges: failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death, operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

Police say Crystal was driving at more than 90 miles an hour just seconds before colliding with a vehicle driven by Meranda Baguss. The crash happened Sept. 15, 2017 at the intersection of Ritchie Avenue NE and 15 Mile Road.

Baguss, 33, was killed in the crash and her twin boys were seriously injured.

Crystal faces a maximum of 35 years in prison when he is sentenced May 3.