Man shot, killed in overnight shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- An overnight shooting left a 28-year-old man dead Sunday night.

Gunshots were reported around 12:30 a.m. Monday on Grand Rapids' Southeast side, and Grand Rapids Police officers found the man with several gunshot wounds and a gathering crowd.

The man died at the scene despite efforts at resuscitation by paramedics.

The Grand Rapids Police Major Case Team Detectives has taken over the investigation, but GRPD says there are no suspects in custody, and there has yet to be a suspect description released.

Since there may be persons who know or saw something, GRPD asks citizens to give information by phone at 616-456-3400, by Facebook Messenger, or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.