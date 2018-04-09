New dental center for low income families opens in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A new dental center opened Monday in Battle Creek that offers high-quality care specifically for low-income families.

My Community Dental Centers (MCDC) has 39 locations, from the Upper Peninsula to the Indiana border and in Wisconsin. They focus on providing care to Medicaid enrollees and others without insurance. The Battle Creek location is at 3566 Capital Avenue.

Eric Pessell, the Health Officer for the Calhoun County Department of Public Health says it is exciting for the community, because it is difficult to live with tooth pain everyday.

For their locations and hours, click here.