Uccello’s to open new restaurant downtown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A popular West Michigan restaurant will soon have a downtown location.

Uccello’s announced Monday they’ll be opening a new Uccello’s Ristorante across from Rosa Parks Circle, where they previously operated Mazzo Cucina D’Italian on Monroe Center. That restaurant closed after serving their last customers on Saturday night.

The new restaurant will include pizza, appetizers, entrees, craft beers, a weekday lunch buffet and Happy Hour and Late Night specials. The restaurant will also include wood-fired pizzas like from their Herb & Fire Pizzeria locations and a four-story banquet space.

An opening date of the new Uccello’s was not announced.