KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Boatyard Brewing Company in Kalamazoo is organizing an effort to create a memorial for a fallen fire chief.

The brewery is looking to memorialize former Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski, who was killed on June 14, 2017 while working a crash scene on I-94.

The GoFundMe account set up by Brian Steele of Boatyard Brewing has a goal of raising $20,000 by the anniversary of Switalski’s death.

To make a donation, click here.