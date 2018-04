× Crash slows traffic on US-131

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Traffic is slowed on northbound US-131 approaching 10 Mile Road due to a crash with debris spread along the road.

A photo sent to FOX 17 shows the debris and an overturned truck.

The ramp from US-131 to 10 Mile Road is currently closed. There are reports of minor injuries.

We’ll have more details when they become available.