× Family seeks answers in search for Barry Co. girl

DELTON, Mich. – Family and friends are asking for help in finding a missing Barry County girl.

Mercadeys Overbeek, 16, was last seen a week ago, leaving her home for a walk with a friend in Delton.

Her mom tells FOX 17 that Mercadeys had met a friend online who had said she was from Kalamazoo, but they later found out she was from Florida. Mercadeys also left behind a suicide note.

Since leaving, Mercadeys has not been active on social media. The girl who she met has deleted her information.

The Barry County Sheriff has been informed of the case. Anyone with information should call (269) 948-4801.