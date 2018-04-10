Morning Buzz for April 10, 2018

- It's something Tom from Myspace never had to face. Today, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before congress over the site's data harvesting scandal. This comes after Facebook revealed that consulting firm Cambridge Analytica may have stolen data from 87 million users. During today's testimony, the first of two days he's expected to appear, Zukerberg plans to take the blame for mistakes that led to the scandal and lay out the steps taken to prevent it from happening again.
- Another major chain to close a West Michigan store.The Younkers department store in Rivertown Crossings Mall in Grandville will close later this year. The store`s corporate owner, Milwaukee-based Bon-Ton Stores Incorporated informed the state yesterday it plans close the location along with three Carson`s stores in metropolitan Detroit. The Younkers closure will affect 163 employees in Grandville. Bon-Ton Stores filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February. With the closing, Younkers will become the first of the Grandville mall`s anchor tenants to exit during what`s been a turbulent time for large retailers nationwide.
- You can now see some amazing things from former First Lady Betty Ford's life that have never been on display before! Today the ribbon will be cut on the "In Step with Betty Ford" exhibit at the Gerald R. Ford museum in conjunction with what would have been here 100th birthday on Sunday. It will include more than 150 artifacts and documents from her life, many of which have never been displayed before. Ford's daughter, Susan Ford Bales will be on hand, as well as the daughter of former president Lyndon B. Johnson. Today's ribbon cutting is at 5 p.m. It's free and open to the public. The exhibit will be on display until next year.
- A popular West Michigan restaurant is expanding with a new downtown location. Uccello`s plans to open a store across from Rosa Parks Circle, where they previously operated Mazzo Cucina d`Italian on Monroe Center. The new restaurant will include pizza, appetizers, entrees, craft beers, a weekday lunch buffet, happy hour and late night specials. The restaurant will also include wood-fired pizzas like from their Herb & Fire pizzeria locations and a four-story banquet space. No official opening date has been announced.
- In honor of Autism Awareness Month, a handful of Celebration Cinema locations across West Michigan will make movies more enjoyable for children with autism and other special needs. It's part of a collaboration between Celebration Cinema and the Family Hope Foundation for the last 3 years. Together, they have created 'sensory showtimes'.... allowing children with special needs to see a movie with a lower volume and the lights will be dimmed instead of turned completely off. Strolling and calling out around the theater is actually welcomed. We spoke to the marketing director who says these special screenings are a welcoming and accepting environment for both parents and kids alike.
Morning Buzz for April 10, 2018
