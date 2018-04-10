Overnight detours planned on Michigan Street due to construction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Construction means some lane closures and overnight detours on Michigan Street NE.

Crews will begin overnight work to move a storm sewer ahead of the building of a parking ramp on Michigan Street NE, which will be shared by Grand Valley State University and Spectrum Health.

The City of Grand Rapids says that starting Wednesday evening, eastbound Michigan Street will be closed between Lafayette and College Avenue between 7:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Traffic will be detoured south on Lafayette to Fountain, then east to College, and back north to Michigan Street.

One lane of Michigan Street will remain open for westbound traffic. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes for that area as well.

During construction, drivers will not be allowed to make left turns.

The sidewalk on the north side of Michigan Street will remain accessible through most of the project.

The closures are expected to last two weeks.