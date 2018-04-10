Scout and Molly’s Boutique to host grand opening at Breton Village location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a new place to shop in Breton Village! Scout and Molly's Boutique's grand opening celebration is this coming Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. with light appetizers, champagne and wine, a raffle, and plenty of giveaways!

Scout and Molly's Boutique's staff prides itself on offering a very personal shopping experience where they will work with their customers to find just the right look and even bring pieces to your home for you to try on! They also can host private shopping events.

If you are wondering about the name... Scout & Molly`s store name is for the founder`s two dogs that she rescued. The store is very active in giving back to the community. In the three weeks that they have been open, they have donated materials for next week`s Runway on the Rapids event to support MS, supported a clothing drive for Dress for Success, and will have a donation weekend event at the end of April in which a portion of the proceeds will support the ASPCA.

If you can't make it to the grand opening, there will be a trunk show for Sofia Designs on the weekend of April 21 featuring washable silk products that are hand-dyed and at a fantastic price point. Learn more at their Facebook page.