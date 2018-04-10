Live – Fox News Coverage – Mark Zuckerberg testimony before the U.S. Senate

Thief breaks window at Muskegon Humane Society, steals tip jar

Posted 3:03 PM, April 10, 2018, by

Photo from Muskegon Co. Humane Society

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Police are looking for the person or persons who broke into the Muskegon Humane Society and stole about $100 in donations.

Officials with the humane society say that sometime between 11:00 p.m. Saturday night and 5:00 a.m. Sunday.  No animals were harmed and the suspects did not get into the shelter, but the suspects did grab a tip jar.  They say there was about $100 in the tip jar and damage to the window to get in will cost the organization about $500.

“They must have really thought they needed it more than homeless animals,” said Alexis Ogborn, the Executive Director of the Muskegon Humane Society in an email to FOX 17.

