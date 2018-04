Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- Krystal Butterworth and Rylee Vruggink scored 2nd half goals as Unity Christian beat Holland Christian 2-0 in the OK Green opener for both teams.

The Crusaders (1-0, 2-0-1) will host Zeeland West on Thursday while the Maroons (0-1, 2-1) play at Holland also on Wednesday.