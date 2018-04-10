University Wits to perform ‘Steel Magnolias’ at Dog Story Theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The University Wits is a 501c3 non-profit organization with a mission to delight, to inspire, and to empower the West Michigan community with a mirror to life. Their company operates out of Dog Story because they love the intimacy that the venue facilitates for their actors and the audience. Next up for their season is a six-performance production of "Steel Magnolias."

Steel Magnolias is a modern classic, written by Robert Harling, produced with special permission from Dramatists Play Service. The University Wits goal is for audiences to not only get a glimpse into these indomitable women's lives, but to feel that they are a fly on the wall in Truvy's Beauty Shop - sharing in the laughter, tears, and camaraderie of this group of characters.

Performances will be April 20th and 21st at 8pm, April 22nd at 3pm, April 26th, 27th, and 28th at 8pm. Ticket prices are: $18 for general admission at $12 for students. Special thanks to Panopoulos Salons for providing the set.

Steel Magnolias Cast: Truvy Jones: Laura Uzarski / Annelle Dupup: Juliana Ruth Warwick Scholtens / Clairee Belcher: Laura Johnson / Shelby Eatenton‐Latcherie: Emily Parr Westmaas / M’Lynn Eatenton: Mary Brown / Ouiser Boudreaux: Frances Gentile / Directed by: Morgan Beerens

Jeffrey will be the next show produced by The University Wits, with auditions running April 14 and 15 at Civic Theater, with performances at Dog Story Theater the first two weekends in June. Visit The University Wits Facebook page for more details.