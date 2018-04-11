Live – Mark Zuckerberg before U.S. House Committee

Bill: College leaders must be told of sex misconduct cases

Posted 11:30 AM, April 11, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The governing board of each Michigan public university would be required to receive written notice of any incident of possible sexual misconduct under legislation that marks the latest response to the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal at Michigan State University.

Bill supporters like Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. say university trustees and presidents shouldn’t be able to plead “willful ignorance” and should have “actual information” about sexual assault cases.

The Senate’s higher education budget subcommittee approved the bill Wednesday. The panel also voted to boost operations funding for Michigan’s 15 universities to provide $14 million for campus safety, sexual assault prevention and student mental health programs.

Olympic gymnasts are among more than 250 girls and woman who say the now-imprisoned former sports doctor sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment, including when he worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics.

