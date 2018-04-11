MUSKEGON, Mich. - Cheers and Chocolate is this Saturday, April 14 at the Culinary Institute of Michigan in Muskegon. Proceeds benefit abuse victims and EveryWomansPlace.org. Visit their website for ticket details.
