Cheers and Chocolate event raises money for a great cause

They are two food groups that go together wonderfully: chocolate and wine. Coming up on Saturday, April 4, from 5p.m. to 8p.m. you are encouraged to attend Cheers and Chocolate at The Culinary Institute of Michigan.

This fabulous pairing event raises funds for Every Woman's Place which helps victims of domestic violence as well as pregnant and parenting youth.

Tickets are $60 each and include a commemorative wine glass, as well as wine, beer and hors d'oevres and dessert tastings. You can get your tickets by going to www.everywomandplace.org

