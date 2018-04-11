Grand Haven trying to carry over momentum from last season’s success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich -- The Grand Haven baseball is hoping some of the good vibes form last season's run to the division 1 state semifinals when the Buccaneers won the school's 1st regional championship in baseball.

"Of course we are hoping it carries over" 10th year head coach Mike Hansen said. "We hope that the young players that we brought up at the end of the year to experience some of that and understand the leadership that it takes to have a run like that."

The Bucs lost several contributors from last season's team but do return a few guys that are expected to help carry the load like seniors Jarrett Prins and Ryan Mattson as sophmore Owen Krizan.

"Last year we didn't expect to be that great I guess going into it, we didn't have a ton of star players we don't this year" Mattson said. "I think if we just play together and it showed that you don't have to be the greatest, we were beating teams that had several guys going D1 and it was mainly because we just played together."

The team spent spring break in Tennessee where played a lot of baseball but also participated in a lot of team activities off the field like mud wrestling won by Prins.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Bringing the young guys up and just having them understand what it's like to be on the varsity team and having fun down there" Prins said. "You get down there and play inter squad it's a fun game and the times when you are not playing games its fun to just hang out with the guys as well."

Grand Haven opened the season Tuesday by dropping a doubleheader to OK Red foe Grandville, the same two teams will play at Grand Haven on Thursday.