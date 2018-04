Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's a year round outdoor work-out class, no matter what the weather conditions bring.

November Project GR is a world-wide free fitness movement that started as a way to get two former rowers active during the month of November, which was called the November Project.

They now meet in 45 cities in 8 countries on Wednesday mornings.

If you'd like to get involved they meet every Wednesday at the corner of Lyon & Bostwick at 6am.

