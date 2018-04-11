Man found dead in Kentwood gas station bathroom; possible overdose

KENTWOOD, Mich. – Kentwood Police say a man found in a gas station bathroom may have died from an overdose.

Police tell FOX 17 that a 31-year-old Jenison man was found just before noon Tuesday in the bathroom at the Speedway gas station at 52nd Street and Eastern Avenue.

Police say the manager went into the bathroom after the man had been inside for a “long time.” The man was found on the floor. The manager then called police.

The identity of the man has not been released. Police say an autopsy is scheduled, but he “may have overdosed on heroin.”