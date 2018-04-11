Michigan State says Counseling Center acted appropriately

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University says the woman accusing three former basketball players of a 2015 sexual assault was treated appropriately by the school’s Counseling Center, and the school says it has found no evidence that she was discouraged from making a Title IX complaint or a complaint to police.

The woman, who is a student at Michigan State, has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the school of failing to comply with Title IX. The suit alleges that the woman was sexually assaulted at an off-campus apartment, and it alleges that university Counseling Center staff made it clear to her that if she reported it to police “she faced an uphill battle that would create anxiety and unwanted media attention.”

Michigan State says its records show “that appropriate care and relevant information for a rape victim was provided to the student.”

The woman and players are not named in the suit.