“Never too old to play and to learn new things,” DUNEiversity opens in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — No matter your age, you are never too old to learn and play and it is with that mindset that organizers created DUNEiversity in Mukegon.

“DUNEiversity is the educational brand of the Muskegon Sport Council and the Muskegon Sports Council operates the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex which everybody knows because of luge track and all of our winter activities here,” said Bill Bailey, DUNEiversity’s Adventure Planner. “But DUNEiversity is now taking us into year-round recreation and it focuses on education, team building and health and wellness.”

DUNEiversity began last year when groups traveled to the Muskegon Winter Sport Complex for team building research.

“So we tested that last year and we brought corporate groups out here, we brought students out here on class field trips, we had scouts and sports teams out here and we kind of learned a lot from that,” Bailey said. “And we are taking what we learned there and we are also became members of the ACCT which is the Association for Challenge Course Technology and we have added some new programming like paddle sports and new challenge course elements to make this a full year round, team building recreation program.”

Groups and companies can book team building activities that focus on their personal goals.

“We work with them set goals and we really try to be consultants to businesses or teams that want to do some team building and we are working towards their goals,” Bailey said. “It is not just a generic plan for coming our here and recreating, it is actually you know very goal oriented towards what the team wants to do.”

Anyone looking to attend DUNEiversity, the program is taking reservations now.