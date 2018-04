GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police are asking for help in finding a man suspected of assault last month.

The assault allegedly happened March 16 at the Steel Cat Bar at 640 Bridge Street NW. The man in the photos allegedly hit another person in the face with a glass.

Police say they’ve exhausted their leads so far, so they are hoping the photos will help.

Anyone with information should call police at 616-456-3400, or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, or respond to the Facebook post below.