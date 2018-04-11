Police: Officer fatally shoots man who fled traffic stop

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Detroit police officer has fatally shot a man who sped away from a traffic stop.

Royal Oak police say the officer pulled over a car Tuesday evening for a traffic violation, but the driver took off. Police say the officer a short time later spotted the car in a fast food restaurant drive-thru lane.

The driver tried to flee again and police say the officer shot him.

The car hit another car before stopping. Police say the driver shot by police was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the other car had what were described as minor injuries.

Police didn’t immediately release additional information. The Oakland County sheriff’s office is investigating and the officer involved is on administrative leave.