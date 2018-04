Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert series lineup announced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert series at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park has featured national musicians such as Tegan & Sarah and Sheryl Crow, and this year the series is featuring 31 shows.

The Fifth Third Concert Series Lineup:

Tedeschi Trucks Band Date: May 30 at 6:30 p.m. Ticket Prices: $75 presale | $78 members | $80 public

Gladys Knight Date: June 3 at 7 p.m. Ticket Prices: $68 presale | $71 member | $73 public

The Decemberists Date: June 4 at 7 p.m. Ticket Prices: $52 presale | $55 member | $57 public

Jackson Browne Date: June 6 at 7 p.m. Ticket Prices: $72 presale | $75 member | $77 public

The B-52s Date: June 8 at 7 p.m. Ticket Prices: $57 presale | $60 member | $62 public

Fitz and the Tantrums Date: June 10 at 7 p.m. Ticket Prices: $47 presale | $50 member | $52 public

Brandi Carlile Date: June 13 at 6:30 p.m. Ticket Prices: $56 presale | $59 member | $61 public

Alison Krauss Date: June 17 at 7 p.m. Ticket Prices: $84 presale | $87 member | $89 public

Seal Date: June 20 at 7 p.m. Ticket Prices: $91 presale | $94 member | $96 public

Old Crow Medicine Show Date: June 25 at 7 p.m. Ticket Prices: $45 presale | $48 member | $50 public

Herbie Hancock Date: June 27 at 7 p.m. Ticket Prices: $57 presale | $60 member | $62 public

Blondie Date: June 29 at 7 p.m. Ticket Prices: $82 presale | $85 member | $87 public

Huey Lewis and the News Date: July 8 at 7 p.m. Ticket Prices: $90 presale | $93 member | $95 public

Patti LaBelle Date: July 13 at 7 p.m. Ticket Prices: $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

The Temptations & The Four Tops Date: July 15 at 6:30 p.m. Ticket Prices: $58 presale | $61 member | $63 public

Joe Jackson Date: July 20 at 7 p.m. Ticket Prices: $45 presale | $48 member | $50 public

Dispatch with special guests Nahko and Medicine for the People Date: July 23 at 5:45 p.m. Ticket Prices: $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public

Jason Mraz with special guest Brett Dennen Date: July 25 at 6:30 p.m. Ticket Prices: $83 presale | $86 member | $88 public

The Beach Boys Date: July 26 at 7 p.m. Ticket Prices: $64 presale | $67 member | $69 public

Air Supply Date: July 29 at 7 p.m. Ticket Prices: $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public

Styx Date: August 1 at 7 p.m. Ticket Prices: $72 presale | $75 member | $77 public

Vince Gill Date: August 6 at 7 p.m. Ticket Prices: $62 presale | $65 member | $67 public

TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band Date: August 12 at 7 p.m. Ticket Prices: $59 presale | $62 member | $64 public

Toad the Wet Sprocket & The Verve Pipe Date: August 19 at 6:30 p.m. Ticket Prices: $44 presale | $47 member | $49 public

Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown featuring Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, New Breed Brass Band and special guests Date: August 22 at 6 p.m. Ticket Prices: $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

Alabama Date: August 23 at 7 p.m. Ticket Prices: $150 presale | $153 member | $155 public – Special fundraising show to benefit the Welcoming the World: Honoring a Legacy of Love capital campaign.

TOTO – 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour Date: August 24 at 7 p.m. Ticket Prices: $53 presale | $56 member | $58 public

O.A.R. with special guest Matt Nathanson Date: August 26 at 6:30 p.m. Ticket Prices: $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band Date: August 27 at 7 p.m. Ticket Prices: $63 presale | $66 member | $68 public

Lake Street Dive Date: August 30 at 7 p.m. Ticket Prices: $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public

+LIVE+ Date: September 3 at 7 p.m. Ticket Prices: $60 presale | $63 member | $65 public



Tickets go on pre-sale for members on April 28 at 9 a.m. and the public will be able to start buying tickets on May 12 at 9 a.m.