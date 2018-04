Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Forest Hills Central scored 6 2nd quarter goals in route to a 17-2 win over Forest Hills Northern in boys lacrosse on Thursday.

The Rangers (5-0) are scheduled to play at East Grand Rapids (3-1) on Saturday at 3 p.m.. The Rangers and Pioneers have met in 2 straight division 2 state championship games with each team winning once.