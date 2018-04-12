Garry Frank’s rant going viral

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Spring hasn’t been the greatest so far in West Michigan and Meteorologist Garry Frank has been hearing about it.

And Tuesday, he’d had enough.

Mike Avery and Deanna Falzone were the recipients of this tirade, but Erica Francis and Nicole DiDonato hadn’t helped the situation earlier in the morning. Be sure to watch through Robb Westaby’s attempt to follow with Traffic.

As of Thursday afternoon, the video of the rant posted on Facebook had over 172,000 views. FOX 17 posted it on YouTube late Thursday and it already has over 6,000 views.

Garry will be talking about his anger issues with Tony Gates on WLAV-FM 96.9 at about 7:20 a.m. Friday and has calls from other radio shows as well. He’s also been on BarstoolSports.com, where someone refers to weather people as the Sarah Huckabee Sanders of the news.

And, of course, the weather is taking a nasty turn this weekend. Don’t blame Garry. Please.