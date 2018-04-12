Grand Rapids man convicted of possessing child porn

Posted 1:49 PM, April 12, 2018

Miguel Garcia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids man has been convicted of possessing child pornography.

Miguel Garcia, 62, was convicted in Kent County Circuit Court Wednesday for two counts of Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material, Capturing an Image of an Unclothed Person and two counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. Garcia faces up to 27 years in prison when he is sentenced in May.

The charges came from a 2017 investigation by Grand Rapids Police and the Michigan State Police.

