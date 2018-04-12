Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give returning for a 5th year

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is back for another round as it enters its fifth year and there's much more than just top-tier golf during the week of the event. Proceeds once again will benefit the Meijer Simply Give program to stock the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The previous 4 tournaments have already generated more than $3.1 million in donations!
Tickets to the event, held June 12-17 at Blythefield Country Club, are now available online at meijerlpgaclassic.com. Daily tickets cost $10; weekly tickets cost $25. Kids, 17 and under, are free with a ticketed adult.
Events surrounding the golf tournament include The Grand Taste, which will be held June 15-17. Dozens of local restaurants and vendors will be offering up tasty food alongside local craft breweries. This year highlights the addition of the Grand Taste Garden. Tickets for a single day cost $35/apiece; weekend passes cost $70/apiece for all of the food you can eat. Tickets for kids, ages 17 and under with a ticketed adult, cost $10 for a single day and $20 for the weekend.
The 5K Run and Walk presented by Kellogg's is returning as well and registration is now open! You can find a full list of events and more information at meijerlpgaclassic.com. You can also learn how you can become a volunteer for the event on the website as well. Over 700 volunteers are needed to host the event.