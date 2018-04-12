Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give returning for a 5th year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is back for another round as it enters its fifth year and there's much more than just top-tier golf during the week of the event. Proceeds once again will benefit the Meijer Simply Give program to stock the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The previous 4 tournaments have already generated more than $3.1 million in donations!

Tickets to the event, held June 12-17 at Blythefield Country Club, are now available online at meijerlpgaclassic.com. Daily tickets cost $10; weekly tickets cost $25. Kids, 17 and under, are free with a ticketed adult.

Events surrounding the golf tournament include The Grand Taste, which will be held June 15-17. Dozens of local restaurants and vendors will be offering up tasty food alongside local craft breweries. This year highlights the addition of the Grand Taste Garden. Tickets for a single day cost $35/apiece; weekend passes cost $70/apiece for all of the food you can eat. Tickets for kids, ages 17 and under with a ticketed adult, cost $10 for a single day and $20 for the weekend.

The 5K Run and Walk presented by Kellogg's is returning as well and registration is now open! You can find a full list of events and more information at meijerlpgaclassic.com. You can also learn how you can become a volunteer for the event on the website as well. Over 700 volunteers are needed to host the event.