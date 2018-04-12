Smart Shopper: Make Habitat Restore your first stop for DIY needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 17 - Sure, they might not have everything you need for a house project, but many are pleasantly surprised on what they will find at the three Habitat Restores of Kent County. As the FOX 17 Smart Shopper, I can honestly say that I am blown away by what you might find.

The stores operate on gently loved items that might come out of a home remodel project, such as sinks, tubs and doors all the way to brand new leftover items that a carpenter might have from nails to door knobs. But, the Restore also is known for Everybody's Paint, which is recycled paint, sometimes high end, that would otherwise go to a landfill. A company called ePaint Recycling out of Battle Creek actually recycles latex paint and in the end even the most experienced painters flock to buy it at $14 per gallon. Personally, I also love it! Sure, you might have five shades of yellow, but for example, there is a yellow, a gray, a purple etc. Plus, there is even a white paint that covers nicely.

Habitat Restores also pride themselves on some of the new items on stock such as paintbrushes, paint tape and drop cloths all the way to brand new area rugs at low cost.

Need flooring? From tile and carpeting to laminate still in the box, you never know what you might find.

As if the prices aren't great enough, you will notice a three-tiered, tri-colored sign at the front of the Division Ave. store that reads 25 percent off, 50 percent off and 75 percent off. Tags on items throughout the store that match up with the coordinating percentage off sign, are an that additional percentage off! I saw a huge roll of modern linoleum go out the door for or only $17!

Do you have some household items you would love to donate to Habitat Restore of Kent County? Five days a week, there are two trucks on the road that will gladly come get the items from you. Click here to find a list of items they accept.

All of the money from the Restores actually stays right here in West Michigan to provide safe, stable and affordable housing.