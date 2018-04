Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Carlton Brewster has taken the head football coaching job at Kalamazoo Central, the school announced Friday.

Brewster led Godwin Heights the last 2 years and led the Wolverines to the playoffs both seasons.

He takes over at K-Central for Dana Chambers who stepped down after 8 seasons. The Maroon Giants were just 2-7 last year but 4 of the losses were buy a touchdown or less.