Grand Valley State spring classic preview

ALLENDALE, Mich -- Grand Valley State will hold its annual spring football classic Saturday at noon, the Lakers have moved it indoors to the Kelly Family Sports Center to avoid the bad weather.

Returning quarterback Bart Williams (78 TD passes the last 2 seasons) is not participating this spring as he is saving his final semester of eligibility for the fall.

The Lakers also bring back the d2football.com offensive player of the year in running back Marty Carter.

GVSU also returns 3 starters on the offensive line but did graduate its top 2 pass catchers.

The defense will need to fill the void at linebacker after graduating top tacklers Garrett Poughnet and Collin Schlosser, but are strong at defensive end with the return of Dylan Carroll and Michael Pettis.

Tune in to FOX 17 news at 10 on Saturday for more from the GVSU spring classic.