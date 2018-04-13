Hear how an organ donor saved Spencer Powell’s life

Posted 11:14 AM, April 13, 2018, by , Updated at 11:13AM, April 13, 2018

April is National Donate Life Month which is a time when local, regional and national activities really ramp up to encourage American's to get their names on the donor registry list. In Michigan alone, there are 3,229 people waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. One of those people who has been given the gift of life is 18 year-old Spencer Powell from Portage. He was diagnosed with congenital heart disease at birth and received a heart transplant recently.

To learn more about being an organ donor, please visit giftoflifemichigan.org

 

 

