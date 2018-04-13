Surveillance photos released from Holland robbery

HOLLAND, Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff has released surveillance photos from an armed robbery last week at a Holland Walgreens.

The robbery happened April 6 at the Walgreens at 494 Butternut Drive at about 2:00 a.m.  The suspect came into the store and demanded that the clerk open the cash drawer.  The clerk did not open the drawer, but the suspect then pulled the cash drawer out and ran.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s, about 5’8″ to 6’0″ tall and about 150-200 lbs.  No weapon was seen or implied.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff at 616-738-4003 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

