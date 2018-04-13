The Humane Society of West Michigan stresses importance of heart worm prevention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet beautiful Piper, a 7 year-old Rottweiler currently at the Humane Society of West Michigan. She loves her toys and yummy treats. Piper happens to be heartworm positive, meaning, her new family would have to bring her to HSWM to complete her final heartworm treatment. Piper would be great with older, respectful children and they are unclear how she does with furry buddies.