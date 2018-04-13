Meet beautiful Piper, a 7 year-old Rottweiler currently at the Humane Society of West Michigan. She loves her toys and yummy treats. Piper happens to be heartworm positive, meaning, her new family would have to bring her to HSWM to complete her final heartworm treatment. Piper would be great with older, respectful children and they are unclear how she does with furry buddies.
The Humane Society of West Michigan stresses importance of heart worm prevention
-
Anna Grace is waiting for you at Humane Society of West MI
-
Iris is ready for her forever home!
-
Friday’s Friend: Anita
-
Friday’s Friend: Candy
-
Friday’s Friend: Bindy
-
-
Deaf dog has a sense of rhythm
-
Say hello to Friday’s Friend, Hannah
-
North Muskegon girl plans 9th birthday party to help local animals
-
Friday’s Friend: Abby
-
Investigators still seeking cause of kennel fire that killed approximately 30 dogs
-
-
Friday’s Friend: Cain
-
Paws, Claws and Corks raising money for Humane Society
-
Paws, Claws & Corks raises money to help dogs in recovery, like Charlie