Two women arrested for thefts; police seek victims to return stolen items

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Fruitport Police say they stopped an early morning break-in and are now looking for nearby residents who have had items stolen.

Police say they were called to the 300 block of E. Ellis Road on a report of breaking and entering. Officers spotted a vehicle leaving the area and stopped it. In the vehicle, they found two Muskegon-area women and stolen property.

The women were arrested and taken to the Muskegon County Jail. They are awaiting felony charges.

Police are looking for people in the area who may have been victims of thefts recently, so they can return stolen items. Contact the police at 231-865-8477 if you believe you have been a victim.