Weekend Winter Storm Watch

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have about a 30 degree temperature spread in West Michigan on a couple of days Friday through Sunday with a wide variety of precipitation. A Winter Storm Watch is in place starting tomorrow for Kent County and areas northward for the possibility of a significant ice event. Today plan for scattered rain showers with light to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will be colder north and warmer south with breezy winds gusting upwards of 30 mph for all of West Michigan.

West Michigan can expect to see heavy rain throughout much of the day on Saturday. As colder air moves in, expect the freezing line to dip further to the south. This will set up the potential for freezing rain/sleet or snow to work its way further south. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Kent County and areas to the north starting early Saturday morning through Sunday early afternoon. Temps in the mid 30s by the afternoon with winds E/NE 20-30 mph with gusts near 40 mph. If freezing rain continues dangerous roadway conditions and power outages are likely to develop. Check back to our forecast often for updates throughout the weekend.

We will continue to see a mix of freezing rain and sleet are likely to develop before transition to rain and snow on Sunday. Highs in the upper 30s and winds will continue to be strong.

West Michigan will see Lake Effect snow chances heading into Monday before we will have dry conditions for a brief time. Wednesday a rain/snow mix is back in our forecast. Temperatures will slowly rebound late in the week.