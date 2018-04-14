× 2 Cass County motorists hurt when one turns in front of the other

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Two drivers were injured in a Friday evening traffic accident.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that at 5:30 p.m. Friday the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a personal injury crash that occurred on Gumwood Road near Bertrand Street in Milton Township. The investigation showed that Gregory Ferrier, 55, of Niles was southbound on Gumwood when a vehicle driven by Jean Stilwell-McCarty, 72, of Niles turned in front of him and the two vehicles collided.

The collision caused Ferrier’s vehicle to leave the roadway and hit a tree.

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Ind., for treatment.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Niles Township Fire Department and the Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.