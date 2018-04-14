× Fire destroys house in Spencer Township, damages another

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A house in the Sand Lake area was destroyed Friday night – and an excavator had to be called in Saturday to remove debris, because the metal roof collapsed.

That’s according to Spencer Township Fire Chief Alan Wright, who says investigators pored through the rubble once it was safe to do so.

The fire broke out at 11:09 p.m. Friday at 8147 – 19 Mile Road NE, near Pine Lake Avenue. Fire Chief Wright tells FOX 17 no one was inside the house at the time, but some residents next door had to evacuate once the flames spread to their house, as well. Wright says the vinyl siding on the adjacent house melted, and a couple windows cracked – but that was it.

Meanwhile, the older two-story wood-frame house where the fire originated was totaled. Wright says the inferno began in the basement, with flames shooting up through the floor. “And within three minutes, crews first on the scene said it was fully involved.”

Chief Wright says his department’s 5,000-gallon tanker was out of service, so tankers from Oakfield and Courtland townships were called in. And firefighters from Cedar Springs assisted Sand Lake, as well.

“The crews ran out of water a couple times, because it’s a rural area.”

Chief Wright says the house where the fire started had been under remodel for several months.

Cause of the fire is being looked into, and Wright says an insurance company estimator was summoned, as well.

###

——-EARLIER STORY from Friday night:

SAND LAKE, Mich. — Firefighters are trying to douse the flames of a “well-involved” house fire in norther Kent County late Friday night.

It broke out just after 11 p.m.

Kent County Dispatch Authority confirms to FOX 17 that crews from a couple departments are on the scene at 8147 – 19 Mile Road NE. That’s near Pine Lake Avenue.

There’s no initial word of any injuries, and no indication yet what started the fire in Sand Lake.

This is a developing story.