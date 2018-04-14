× Freezing rain expected farther south

WEST MICHIGAN — A look at the latest forecast model runs shows that freezing rain will likely be a problem further south on Sunday morning than previously expected. The image at right shows that the National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids has added Allegan, Barry, and Eaton counties to the Winter Storm Warning that goes through noon tomorrow.

Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren counties continue to be under a Winter Weather Advisory through noon tomorrow. In Branch County, that advisory expires at 10:00 AM tomorrow morning.

Freezing rain will develop overnight and into Sunday morning. It looks like the freezing rain will become an issue after midnight. Here’s a look at Future Track HD at 2:00 AM:

The freezing rain will increase in coverage and intensity after sunrise tomorrow morning, and the freezing line will be south of I-94 for a period of time.

Total ice accumulation of a quarter to a half inch is likely over much of the FOX 17 viewing area through tomorrow… Even as far south as Battle Creek and other portions of the I-94 corridor. Over a half inch of ice is still possible north of I-96:

In addition, gusty winds will continue… Especially through about 9:00 tomorrow morning. Even though winds will lighten somewhat through the day on Sunday, they will still be strong enough — combined with the weight of the ice on power lines — to cause numerous power outages in West Michigan.

Here is a look at some peak wind gusts from Saturday:

Monday will be breezy with low pressure situated just to our east. The northwest winds behind this low will create some lake enhanced rain and snow showers:

Unseasonably cold temperatures will continue on Tuesday with highs only in the middle 40s. However, milder air will gradually work into the area Wednesday through Saturday. Although temperatures will still be below average with some opportunity for more mixed precipitation Wednesday night, the overall trend will be a warmer one. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for updates!