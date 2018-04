× Home and Lifestyle Expo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Home and Life Expo is happening today at the Woodland Mall from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The show will feature dozens of vendors that can help with anything from flooring, roofing, interior designs, and more.

It can even connect you with the right people to help sell or buy a home.

Admission is free, for more information go to Woodland Mall’s website.