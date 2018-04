× One dead following car crash

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are investigating a car crash that has left one person dead.

This happened around 10:30 p.m.

Deputies say 32-year-old Gary May was headed northbound on Kessington Rd. when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to go off the road, then rolling several times.

May was ejected from the vehicle, and died at the scene.

Deputies say may was not wearing a seat belt at the time, they also believe speed and alcohol may have been a factor.