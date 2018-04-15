× 2 teens wounded by gunshots in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating two teenagers who received gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.

At 3:27 a.m. Sunday, the Battle Creek Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on Merritt Street near Cherry Street. While searching the area, a 15-year-old boy called 9-1-1 and flagged down officers in the area. He directed officers to the area of Merritt and Cherry where a 17-year-old Battle Creek male was found unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound.

The 15-year-old also directed officers to a house several blocks away where a second person, another 15-year-old Battle Creek boy, was found with gunshot wounds. He had run away from the Merritt Street area and was determined to have been shot at the same time as the 17-year-old.

Both shooting victims were transported to area hospitals by LifeCare Ambulance for treatment. The 17-year-old was initially reported to have died, but the hospital later clarified that he had life-threatening injuries but was still alive. The 15-year-old was described by medical personnel as having non-life-threatening injuries and was still at a hospital being treated.

The Battle Creek Police Emergency Response Team and detectives served a search warrant at a house on Merritt Street near the shooting. No one was found inside and detectives and the crime lab were still on the scene looking for, collecting and processing evidence.

Due to the ages of those involved, no names are being released at this time. Detectives are still investigating a motive and tracking down anyone else involved in this. The shooter is not in custody yet and no additional names are able to be released.

There is no evidence to show this shooting is connected with Joseph Bowser II’s homicide on March 24. While that shooter is not in custody, police believe this to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Battle Creek Police at (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.