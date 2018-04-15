Deaf man creates inspiring woodworking business called Bearwood Reclaimed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A man from Kalamazoo is taking old wood others throw away and putting new life into i. He's creating reclaimed wood work and he is doing it without the ability to hear.

Dominick Fusco is deaf, he lost the ability to hear when he was just a baby. He hasn’t let his loss of hearing stop him from developing a hobby into a thriving business. He started ‘Bearwood Reclaimed’ 5 years ago and works out of his garage.

“So I decided to focus on old things not new products, old pieces of furniture, reclaimed furniture. I’ve been able to find a lot of old pieces that are broken, something needs to be replaced on it. The piece itself is relatively good it just needs a little TLC," says Fusco.

He's using his wood working talents he transforms throw away wood into unique items and resales them.

“I picked the word -- "reclaimed" -- because I wanted to collect things in the community that people didn’t have any use for anymore. They just tossed them and threw them out. And there’s not point for them to be sitting in the landfill when they could be fixed up or changed into something else.” Says Fusco.

Fusco may not be able to hear the buzz saw he uses, but he can fell the vibrations it makes.

“I’m very sensitive and high visual. I pay attention with my eyes and the feeling going on around me.”

He loves what he does and people in the community loves what he creates. Business is booming and he hopes to expand one day.

“My dream would be to grow the wood-shop so I could have a store front. So people could come and purchase something. And to hire some other deaf people to work with me. There are a lot of deaf people who don’t have jobs who struggle finding employment because it’s difficult to get hired because of the disability label.”

He may not be able to hear, but Dominick’s keen sense for developing a business is an inspiration for others like him.

“Deaf people can do anything. You can’t hear, that’s ok no problem let’s just keep going with what your dream is.”

Dominick Fusco says he enjoys going to shows where he can exhibit his reclaimed pieces.

He’ll be at the Kalamazoo fairgrounds for Mother’s Day next month and is thinking about entering ArtPrize.

To find out more about his business click here.