Church Closings and Cancellations

Frankenmuth’s $1 million welcome archway nears completion

Posted 11:02 AM, April 15, 2018, by

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (AP) — A Bavarian-themed city in Michigan will soon welcome its visitors with a nearly $1 million archway.

A new steel and concrete archway crossing M-83 will welcome people to Frankenmuth, a city northwest of Detroit that serves as a popular tourist destination, the Saginaw News reported.

“It’s nice for people to understand you have arrived. This is a place of importance, this is a special place,” said Sheila Stamiris, director of the Frankenmuth Downtown Development Authority. “It sets the tone from the minute you drive under the arch into the city.”

The towers are taller than 26 feet (8 meters). The archway itself measures 160 feet (49 meters) wide and in 8-foot-tall (2-meter-tall) red letters reads the word “Willkommen,” the German word for “welcome.”

The $918,000 project is entirely funded by the Palmer Foundation through the Frankenmuth Community Foundation, and “has roots that go way back,” Stamiris said. The cost includes a $250,000 endowment fund to maintain the archway.

The Palmer Gateway Arch project is the product of a vision Walter and Maria Palmer thought of years ago, according to Stamiris. The Palmers built and operated the original Bavarian Haus Motel, and were “ardent supporters of the Frankenmuth community, establishing a family foundation to enable funding of the Palmer Schau Platz, city beautification efforts, music education and many other good works,” according to a news release.

The project is expected to be completed this weekend. Stamiris said detours remain in place for cars and trucks.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s