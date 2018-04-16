× Closure of eastbound I-96 put off until Friday

WALKER, Mich. — The scheduled closure of eastbound I-96 at Alpine Avenue will take place overnight Thursday to Friday morning, April 20. The closure was originally scheduled for this Wednesday.

The delay was prompted by the recent icy weather, MDOT spokesperson John Richard told FOX 17 in a text.

Other than the new start date, the details of the project remain the same. The closure will be at the point where I-96 eastbound splits to the left while traffic will follow the ramp to the right to US-131.

Through traffic will take US-131 south to I-196 in downtown Grand Rapids, then go east to pick up I-96. Drivers seeking to go north on US-131 will have to exit at Ann Street from southbound 131 to reenter northbound 131 from there.

The eastbound project will continue until mid-June, and then the westbound side will close at Plainfield Avenue for two months.