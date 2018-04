GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fuller Avenue south of Knapp Street is open after being closed due to sagging power lines.

Ice and wind over the weekend brought the wires and poles down to a dangerous level. Crews spent Monday making repairs.

Fuller Avenue is back open between Knapp and Leonard streets.

The FOX 17 SkyView Drone flew Monday morning surveying some of the damage. Watch below:

